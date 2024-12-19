MnDOT prepares for another round of snow

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

ABC 6 NEWS — As more snow heads our way for Thursday, December 19, crews with the Minnesota Department of Transportation are gearing up for their snowplows to roll across the state.

MnDOT says that they’ll do everything they can to make sure that the roads are safe on Thursday, but add that drivers need to be cautious as well.

“We want you to be safe around [the snow plows]. It’s so helpful. Snow plow drivers need safe spaces to work. They drive slower. They sometimes go in between lanes because they have to clear the entire roadway,” said Anne Meyer with MnDOT

–RELATED STORY: ALERT DAY THURSDAY: A clipper system to bring snow with accumulations —

Drivers are also being reminded to be more cautious on ramps, bridges and overpasses, as those areas can become slick much faster than other parts of the road.