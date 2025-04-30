Minnesota’s ‘Cold Weather Rule’ ends April 30

(ABC 6 News) Today, April 30, Minnesota’s Cold Weather Rule comes to an end. This means utilities are no longer restricted from disconnecting residential electric service due to non-payment.

Rochester Public Utilities is reminding customers that are facing financial hardships to reach out to RPU Customer Care. According to RPU, assistance may be available through various community resource programs, and their staff are ready to help customers understand their options.

“We know that many families are still recovering from winter expenses and other financial challenges,” said Patty Hanson, Director of Customer Relations. “If you’re behind on your utility bill or are worried about making payments, please don’t wait—contact us today.”

o speak with a representative or learn more about available payment options, customers should call RPU Customer Care at507.280.1500, visit https://www.rpu.org/education-environment/community-resources.phpor or come into RPU Service Center at 4000 East River Rd NE.

Other area power providers include: