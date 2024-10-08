Twins to Join MLB Media Platform

(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota Twins have found a new television partner for the 2025 MLB season. The Twins will join the Cleveland Guardians, Milwaukee Brewers, Arizona Diamondbacks, Colorado Rockies, and San Diego Padres with TV production and distribution through MLB.’

The follows the Twins leaving former broadcaster partner Bally Sports, who proceeded Fox Sports North.

According to Major League Baseball, the new arrangement will give fans more options to watch their

favorite teams on television or to stream digitally.

Since 2009, Major League Baseball has owned and operated MLB Network, which has produced live

games for 16 seasons, been critically praised for its content, and won 42 National Sports Emmy Awards across 13 different categories. Major League Baseball was the first professional sports league to live-stream a regular season game on August 26, 2002. In 2024, baseball fans streamed 14.5 billion minutes of live baseball games and content on MLB.TV, a record for the service.

According to Minnesota Twins Senior Vice President, Dustin Morse, more information about where and how fans can watch will be made available closer to the 2025 season.



