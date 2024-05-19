Minnesota Senate passes EMS aid package with unanimous support

(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota Senate passed a $30 million aid package Saturday for rural emergency medical services (EMS) with unanimous support.

The bill provides $24 million in emergency aid for EMS providers who are focused on services in Greater Minnesota. Another $6 million is dedicated to an innovative sprint medic pilot program.

Throughout the interim, a bipartisan EMS Task Force investigated how the state can improve the life-saving services provided by EMS personnel. The Task Force was created following a 2022 report from the Office of the Legislative Auditor (OLA). Field hearings were held throughout the state, and the task force made key recommendations, many of which are reflected in the Senate’s EMS aid package.

The OLA report found the EMS Regulatory Board (EMSRB) was ineffective in its regulatory role. The bill starts to address these issues with a restructuring of the EMSRB. The powers and duties of the EMSRB are moved to a newly established Office of Emergency Medical Services.

“Ambulance providers across Minnesota, especially in rural areas, have been struggling because of excessive state regulations like rigid training and staffing requirements,” said Senator Steve Drazkowski (R-Mazeppa). “State government has created an environment that makes it increasingly difficult for these services to operate. This $30 million emergency aid package is a good start, but we also need to get government out of the way so these services can continue providing their expert service.”

The aid package includes significant funding for several EMS providers in Senate District 20:

· Altura ($49,979)

· Chatfield ($91,479)

· Elgin ($60,809)

· Lake City ($161,780)

· Red Wing ($142,389)

· Wabasha ($108,355)

· Eyota Volunteer Ambulance Service ($96,635)

· Zumbrota Area Ambulance Association ($160,602)

While the aid package will help, the state can only supplement funds for rural EMS. Overall, the funding remains a federal issue with government reimbursement rates failing to cover the total cost of care.

The EMS aid package also includes a sprint medic pilot program, authorizing trained medical staff to be the first response and determining if an ambulance is necessary. This approach is more mobile, flexible, and can prevent unnecessary ambulance calls that ultimately may not be reimbursed. The program will help connect Minnesotans to care more quickly and ensure the correct level of care is provided.

Additional reforms in the bill help address EMS staffing concerns in rural areas. The changes make it easier to be qualified or certified as an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT), Emergency Medical Responder, or Ambulatory EMT.