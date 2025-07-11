Minnesota schools districts grapple with missing federal dollars

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – Roughly $74 million in federal education funding is currently being withheld from Minnesota schools as the Trump administration reviews how the grants align with the president’s goals, leaving districts stuck in limbo.

Like most other districts in Minnesota, Kasson-Mantorville Public Schools already has its budget for next year sorted: about $29 million.

However, around $200,000 of that is currently unaccounted for.

“That seems small,” says Superintendent Beth Giese, “but the uncertainty and not knowing exactly where those funds or if they’re going to come I think is the biggest heartache that schools are having right now.”

A number of different programs and services make up the missing dollars, from teacher retention and professional development to supporting low-income students.

Filling the gaps could mean some less vital things take a hit.

“We may need to look at some of our STEM programming and kind of condensing that a little bit,” Giese says. “Title II helps us out with some of those class sizes. If that funding isn’t there to keep the class sizes down we will need to look at that.”

One major concern for the district is funding for special education students.

Kasson-Mantorville is at risk of losing roughly $100,000 geared towards supplying appropriate aids for students with disabilities and maintaining staff.

It’s an issue plenty of other districts also face, as special ed funding across the state is already strapped for cash and educators struggle to meet the increasing demand of their work.

Vince Wagner is the president of the Rochester Education Association, representing teachers within the 7th largest district in Minnesota.

He says the potential loss of funding could also mean potential lost jobs, putting some of the most vulnerable students at risk.

“People cost money, and if we don’t have that money, we can’t really say okay the existing special ed teachers are just going to pick up the slack and increase their caseloads because there just isn’t enough time for them to do their job even the way it is now,” Wagner says.

Another source of financial concern is funding meant for English learning and immigrant students.

Minnesota was granted just over $11 million to train and license educators to work with English learners and provide special programs to help them meet the state’s education standards.

Experts say the loss of this money doesn’t hurt just the student, but their learning environment as well.

“That eventually could lead to increasing the dropout rates,” says Carlos Rosa, executive director the Minnesota Education Equity Partnership, which advocates for education policies that support this growing population. “It could lead towards reactive behaviors that create problems for schools and classrooms.”

What makes this all so concerning for districts, beyond the potential risks of not having the money, is that this funding was already approved by Congress and was supposed to be disbursed at the beginning of July.

However, the U.S. Department of Education has so far shown no indication of when it will make a decision to release the money.

In a message sent via a no-reply federal department email, state leaders were told:

“Given the change in Administrations, the Department is reviewing the FY 2025 funding for the grant program(s), and decisions have not yet been made concerning submissions and awards for this upcoming academic year. Accordingly, the Department will not be issuing Grant Award Notifications obligating funds for these programs on July 1 prior to completing that review. The Department remains committed to ensuring taxpayer resources are spent in accordance with the President’s priorities and the Department’s statutory responsibilities.”

Right now, it seems districts are largely in a holding pattern waiting for a final decision.

Officials say the worst impacts likely won’t take place in this first year, but if this becomes a recurring issues that could change.

Still, despite the uncertainty, school officials are at least trying to assure parents that things will even out.

“We are committed to our kids,” says Giese. “We are going to do what it takes to make sure that they get an amazing education. This funding is just a bump in the road but one thing schools are great at is being resilient.”