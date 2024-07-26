Minnesota man pushes back against claims made by Trump campaign

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — A Minnesota man is pushing back against a claim made by former President Donald Trump.

The Trump campaign claims that Jalil Stallings was bailed out by a controversial bail fund, once supported by Kamala Harris, after Stallings was accused of attempted murder of police officers.

Stallings was bailed out by that fund, but he was later found not guilty of the accusations. Despite Stallings’ not guilty verdict and the fact that the city had to pay him $1.5 million, the Trump campaign still has not retracted its post.