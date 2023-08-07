Minnesota man injured in Mower County crash Friday

(ABC 6 News) – A Marshall, Minnesota man was injured in a single-vehicle crash in Mower County on Friday afternoon.

The Minnesota State Patrol (MSP) said just before 6:00 p.m., 63-year-old Donald Joseph Ginder was traveling southbound on Highway 218 when the Ford F-150 he was driving left the roadway and went into the west ditch near 255th St. north of Austin.

Ginder was transported to Mayo Clinic Health Systems Austin with non-life threatening injuries.

Ginder was wearing a seatbelt, according to the crash report.

The MSP was assisted at the scene by the Mower County Sheriff’s Office and Mayo Ambulance.