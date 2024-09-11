Minnesota House representative 24B candidate forum

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – The League of Women Voters in Rochester held a candidate forum for the people running for the Minnesota House Representative Seat 24B.

Incumbent Tina Liebling going against her Republican opponent Dan Sepeda.

They took turns answering questions from the audience, one of those questions had to do with affordable housing.

“Some of it is, is that you simply need to make public investment into support building more affordable housing and keeping housing affordable,” Liebling said.

This is how Sepeda answered.

“The state can get the heck out of the way, here’s what they need to do they need to lower the taxes so that people can actually afford the mortgages.”

According to Minnesota Secretary of State, 3,631,522 Minnesotans are registered to vote as of September 3rd.

Nancy Emerick is one of those registered voters and shares why she comes out year after year.

“As Americans this is part of our process and this is what we’re supposed to do, and I really encourage everybody to be out and vote. Your vote counts, you may think it’s one person that doesn’t count, it does count.”

Election Day is November 4th so there is plenty of time to register.

National Voters Registration Day is on September 17th.

The full meeting can be viewed here.