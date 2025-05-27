Minnesota Frost win second straight Walter Cup

(ABC 6 News) — After the third longest PWHL game in history on Saturday, Xcel Energy Center did not see many empty seats again for game four.

The Frost, holding a 2-1 series in the best of five, looked to close the door and lift the Walter Cup for the second straight year on their home ice.

The first period started like the rest of the series had been: physical and hard fought. Both teams were even in shots and got a successful penalty kill.

The second period brought more of the same, but Minnesota would find the edge just before the buzzer. Kell Pannek would grab just her second goal of the playoffs in a big moment to give Minnesota the lead.

If this series has shown us anything, you can’t count anyone out. Ottawa charged back to start the third, tying the game just minutes into the final frame.

In the last five minutes of regulation, each team traded very high quality looks. Minnesota was denied on the doorstep after they could not get a stick on a rebound. On the other end of the ice, Maddie Rooney kept the Charge out with a few saves sending another game in this Walter Cup Finals to overtime.

The start of the overtime period saw the Frost in the offensive zone Gwyneth Philips would stifle the Frost on multiple occasions.

After another Maddie Rooney, a scuffle would make it 4-on-4 where again, neither team could find an advantage.

Minnesota kept the pressure up regardless, and Liz Schepers would be the hero. Another overtime victory for Minnesota, and this time it secures another Walter Cup championship on their home ice.