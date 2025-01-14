Millions under extreme fire weather alert as strong winds lash Southern California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Millions of people across Southern California faced frightening new wildfire warnings Tuesday and tens of thousands saw their power shut off as strong winds blew across the parched landscape around Los Angeles where two massive blazes have been burning for a week.

Santa Ana winds that began gusting over the mountains before sunrise were forecast to continue through the day with enough force to carry fire-sparking embers for miles and stoke new outbreaks across a region where at least 24 people have already been killed.

“Life threatening and destructive and widespread winds are already here,” LA city Fire Chief Kristin Crowley told a morning news conference.

Much of Southern California was under an elevated fire risk, with crews on high alert across a 300-mile (482 km) stretch from San Diego to far north of Los Angeles. Facing the greatest risk are inland areas north of LA, including densely populated Thousand Oaks, Northridge and Simi Valley, home to more than 300,000 people, forecasters said. Nearly 90,000 households lost electricity as utilities shut off power to prevent their lines from sparking new blazes.

A state of alert

Cars sit at an auto repair shop after they were destroyed by the Eaton Fire in Altadena, Calif., Monday, Jan. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jae C. Hong

Weary and anxious residents were told to be ready to flee at a moment’s notice and remained vigilant, keeping an eye on the skies, and also each other: Police announced roughly 50 arrests, for looting, flying drones in fire zones, violating curfew, and other crimes.

Of these, three people were arrested on suspicion of arson after being seen setting small fires that were immediately extinguished, said LA Police Chief Jim McDonnell. One was using a barbecue lighter, another ignited brush, and a third tried to light up a trash can, he said. All were far outside the disaster zones. Authorities haven’t determined a cause for any of the major fires.

Among nine people charged with looting was a group that stole an Emmy from an evacuated house, said Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman.

The biggest worry remained the threat of new and growing fire from intense winds predicted to reach near hurricane-force in some areas on Tuesday. Now backed by firefighters from other states, Canada and Mexico, crews were deployed to attack flareups or new blazes. The force was much bigger than a week ago, when the first wave of fires began destroying thousands of homes in what could become the nation’s costliest fire disaster.

An unusual and ominous warning

Tuesday’s forecast included a rare warning: The winds, combined with severely dry conditions, have created a “particularly dangerous situation,” meaning that any new fire could explode in size.

Gusts will pick up strength in the evening and into Wednesday before decreasing, and red flag warnings now up from Central California to the Mexican border will remain through most of Wednesday, said weather service meteorologist Ariel Cohen.

Packed and ready to go

Residents gathered up their pets and family photos in case they had to make a hasty escape. Tabitha Trosen said she was “teetering” on the edge, constantly fearing her neighborhood could be next.

“Our cats are ready to go. We have their carriers by the door prepped with their little stuffed animals and things like that,” Trosen said. “It’s like, how do I take care of myself, and what are the things that will ground me as a human and remind me of my background and my life and my family.”

Preparing for another outbreak

Planes doused homes and hillsides with bright pink fire-retardant chemicals, while crews and fire engines deployed to particularly vulnerable spots with dry brush. Dozens of additional water trucks rolled in to replenish supplies after hydrants ran dry last week.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and other officials who were criticized over their initial response expressed confidence that the region is ready to face the new threat with additional firefighters and equipment.

The mayor said she was able to fly over the disaster areas, and from the air could see its enormity — something like the aftermath of a “dry hurricane.”

Winds this time were not expected to reach the same fierce speeds seen last week but could ground firefighting aircraft, LA County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone said. He warned that if winds reach 70 mph (112 kph), “it’s going to be very difficult to contain that fire.”

Wildfires on the rise across LA

With almost no rain in more than eight months, the brush-filled region has had more than a dozen wildfires this year, mostly in the greater Los Angeles area.

Firefighters have been jumping on small fires that pop up. One such blaze, in a dry riverbed near Oxnard Monday night, was quickly smothered. “We’ve got helicopters ready to go, to drop water on any new fires,” said Andrew Dowd, a spokesperson for the Ventura County Fire Department.

The four biggest fires around the nation’s second-biggest city have scorched more than 63 square miles (163 square kilometers), roughly three times the size of Manhattan. Of these, the Eaton Fire near Pasadena was roughly one-third contained, while the largest blaze in Pacific Palisades on the coast was far less contained.

Searching for victims

The death toll is likely to rise, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said. At least two dozen people remained missing, he said Tuesday.

At a Monday evening community meeting about the Palisades Fire, a Los Angeles Police Department official said many people reported as missing had been found.

Just under 90,000 in Los Angeles County remained under evacuation orders, half the number from last week.

Investigating the destruction

Southern California Edison has acknowledged that agencies are investigating whether its equipment may have started a smaller blaze.

A lawsuit filed Monday claims the utility’s equipment sparked the much bigger Eaton Fire. Edison did not respond to a request for comment and last week said it had not received any suggestions that its equipment ignited that blaze.

___

Watson reported from San Diego and Seewer reported from Toledo, Ohio. Associated Press journalists Jaimie Ding in Los Angeles and Julie Walker in New York, contributed.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.