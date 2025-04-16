Mild Wednesday with sunshine and a lighter wind

Wednesday is expected to be a warmer than average day with sunshine and a much lighter wind than the last few days.

High pressure will move overhead leading to a quiet day. It’ll start with sunshine with more clouds arriving during the afternoon hours.

Temperatures will jump above average for the middle of April with afternoon highs ranging from 60° to 65° across the area.

The wind will be much lighter than over the last few days at around 5 to 15 mph out of the east-to-southeast.

The sky will generally be partly cloudy through Wednesday night. The wind will increase through the night with gusts up to 30 mph at times. Temperatures will drop into the middle 40s by Thursday morning.