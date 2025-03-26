Mild Wednesday with increasing clouds, light showers possible late

Temperatures are expected to climb above average for late March on Wednesday with a system moving into the area during the evening leading to the chance of rain for some.

The day will start with sunshine before clouds increase through the afternoon as moisture moves into the area ahead of an approaching weak system.

Temperatures are expected to push into lower-to-middle 50s for highs. The average high for late March is in the lower 40s. The wind will be light out of the northwest around 5 to 15 mph.

Showers will be possible sometime after 8-9:00 PM and linger through the night into early Thursday, however not everyone will see rain.

Temperatures will drop into the upper 30s by Thursday morning.