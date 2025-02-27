Mild weather continues Thursday with sunshine and a breezy wind

The mild weather will continue for another day into Thursday along with a breezy wind.

There will be some clouds around especially during the morning with more sunshine expected during the afternoon.

A low pressure system will pass to the northeast across the Great Lakes region while high pressure will be located to our southwest. That’ll create a tighter pressure gradient across the Weather First area leading to a breezy wind with gusts up to 30 mph at times throughout the day. The wind will let up by evening before increasing again overnight into Friday.

It’ll be another mild day with temperatures similar to where they’ve been over the last few days with afternoon highs expecting to be in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

A few passing clouds will be around through Thursday night with temperatures dropping into the middle 30s by Friday morning. The wind will also increase again with gusts up to 35 mph at times by morning.