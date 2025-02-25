Mild Tuesday with evening light shower possible

Tuesday will be another mild day for late February with temperatures more typical of late March and early April.

Mild Pacific air will continue to flow into the region due to strong westerly jet stream winds aloft. High temperatures are expected to push into the upper 40s to lower 50s by afternoon. The average high is around 30°.

There will be some clouds around, but plan on a mostly sunny day.

The wind will switch from the west to the south ahead of an approaching system, but is expected to be light around 5 to 10 mph.

Clouds will thicken by late afternoon heading into the evening as moisture arrives ahead of the system.

There will be enough moisture and forcing from the system to pop some light showers mainly after 8:00 PM until around midnight. A spotty shower or two may linger overnight into Wednesday morning. Temperatures will be hovering around the freezing mark in the lower 30s so a few snowflakes can’t be ruled out especially by morning.