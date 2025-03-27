Mild Thursday with chance of night shower or thunderstorm

Temperatures on Thursday will continue to run milder than average for late March. A shower or thunderstorm will be possible by late evening and overnight into Friday as a warm front lifts north into the area.

Clouds will be around to start the day behind a departing system that brought rain to the area Wednesday night into the overnight hours of Thursday morning. Skies will become partly cloudy through the day.

Temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 50s to lower 60s for highs which is well above average for late March.

The wind will be light out of the east around 5 to 10 mph.

Clouds will build back into the area Thursday night into Friday morning ahead of a warm front that will pass through which may pop a few showers and isolated thunderstorms. Temperatures will drop into the middle 40s by morning.