Mild Friday with an afternoon spotty shower possible

Temperatures are expected to be mild for late March on Friday with a cold front passing through late in the day leading to the chance of a spotty shower or sprinkles.

There will be more clouds than sun throughout the day. High temperatures are expected to range from the upper 40s to lower 50s. A southwest wind will switch the northwest in the afternoon behind a passing cold front with gusts up to 25 mph at times.

A few spotty light showers or sprinkles are possible as the front passes through. The timing of any showers will be mainly between 3:00 to 7:00 PM. Not everyone will see rain and most will likely stay dry.

Clouds will clear Friday night into Saturday morning. The wind will also lighten late in the night. It’ll be a cold night with temperatures expecting to drop into the upper teens to lower 20s.