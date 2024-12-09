Mild, breezy Monday with light precipitation chance

The week will start where the weekend left off with mild and above-average temperatures. There is also a chance for precipitation during the afternoon hours.

The day will start with sunshine before clouds increase around or just after lunchtime. A cold front that is tied to a system expected to pass through northern Minnesota, will slide through during the afternoon and may have just enough energy and moisture present to produce a light rain shower or sprinkles. A few snowflakes may also be possible.

High temperatures for the day are expected to peak into the lower-to-middle 40s by early afternoon with temperatures falling quickly through the 30s the rest of the day as cold air arrives behind the front.

It’ll also be a breezy day with a southwest wind switching to the northwest behind the front with gusts up to 30 mph at times.

A mainly cloudy sky is expected to remain overhead through Monday night with temperatures dropping to near 20° by Tuesday morning.