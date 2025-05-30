MercyOne in Mason City becomes latest breastmilk dispensary in Iowa

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – MercyOne Hospital in Mason City has become Iowa’s seventh breastmilk dispensary as of May 22nd.

A breastmilk dispensary operates as a distribution center for breastmilk to mothers who are not producing adequate amounts to feed their newborn child.

The hospital has always had available breastmilk for newborns at the hospital, but now the option to purchase more donor milk is available.

“We just now also have the option for parents to purchase more donor milk to take home as outpatients.” says Nicole Low, Lactation Consultant at MercyOne in Mason City.

The intent of this new resource is to add ease to the breastfeeding process for mothers after their hospital stay.

“Any mom’s who’s goal is to exclusively breastfeed and needs to supplement her baby that chooses not to use formula, can pick up a prescription from her pediatrician to obtain the donor breastmilk through our dispensary here at the hospital” says Nicole.

According to various health sources, including the CDC and MercyOne to name a few, it is highly recommended that a newborn baby remains on breastmilk at least the first 6 months of their life, but breastfeeding is encouraged until the child is the age of 2.

“It protects their gut health and their microbiome, the majority of the babies immune system is found in the gut, so if we can protect that gut, even if they just need a supplement for a couple, few days, that can lead to life-long health implications for baby” says Nicole.

Keeping a newborn on breastmilk can also reduce their risk of developing allergies, obesity at any point in life, heart disease, high blood pressure, skin disease, infections, serious illnesses and more. It further reduces the risk for breastfeeding mothers to develop diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, breast cancer and other various illnesses.

The only reasons that mothers would be discouraged from using breastmilk to feed their children would be HIV, drug, alcohol or medication related.

Breastmilk distributed by MercyOne is supplied through the Mother’s Milk Bank of Iowa, which has collection centers spread across Iowa and surrounding states.

The only way these resources are available, are through donations by lactating mothers. Nurses at MercyOne emphasize how crucial donations are to this program, and hope that they can raise awareness of this resource to encourage donations in the future.

The human milk dispensary in Mason City bridges a gap in distribution centers that are located primarily in Eastern and Central Iowa.

“All of of us here at Mercy in North Iowa are very excited especially are girls in our NICU and work in our mother baby unit to have our babies get breastmilk at home if they need it” says Kristein McHenry, NICU Clinical Leader at MercyOne.

