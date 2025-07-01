Mental wellness isn't just about the mind—it involves the body, too. Research shows a strong connection between physical and mental health, and we're more likely to thrive in one when we invest in the other. Exercise boosts mood-boosting hormones, provides goals to work toward, builds a sense of accomplishment, and strengthens our resilience in the face of challenges.

Mental wellness isn’t just about the mind—it involves the body, too. Research shows a strong connection between physical and mental health, and we’re more likely to thrive in one when we invest in the other.

Exercise boosts mood-boosting hormones, provides goals to work toward, builds a sense of accomplishment, and strengthens our resilience in the face of challenges.

For more resources on incorporating more physical activity into your life, visit HERE.