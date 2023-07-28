Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $1.05 billion after another drawing without a big winner

The Mega Millions jackpot climbed to an estimated $1.05 billion after no one managed to beat the massive odds and match the lottery game’s six numbers drawn Friday night.

The numbers drawn Friday night were: 5, 10, 28, 52, 63 and the gold ball 18.

The lack of a winner of Friday’s $940 million jackpot means there have been 29 straight draws without a winner. The last time someone won a Mega Millions jackpot was April 18.

The $1.05 billion prize up for grabs in the next drawing Tuesday night would be for a sole winner choosing to be paid through an annuity, with annual payments over 30 years. Jackpot winners almost always opt for a lump sum payment, which for Tuesday’s drawing would be an estimated $527.9 million.

While no one won the Mega Millions jackpot, it has been less than two weeks since someone in Los Angeles won a $1.08 billion Powerball prize that ranked as the sixth-largest in U.S. history. The winner of the prize is still a mystery.

Cashier Rosemary Probst sells tickets for the Mega Millions lottery at the Save 'N Time convenience store in Harahan, La., Wednesday, July 26, 2023. The Mega Millions lottery jackpot is approaching $1 billion ahead of Friday’s drawing. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Gerald Herbert

Lottery jackpots grow so large because the odds of winning are so small. For Mega Millions, the odds of winning the jackpot are about 1 in 302.6 million.

Winners also would be subject to federal taxes, and many states also tax lottery winnings.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

