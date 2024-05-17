Med City Marathon kicking off Saturday

ABC 6 NEWS — One of the biggest summer events is set to kick off in Rochester this weekend: it’s the Med City Marathon!

Festivities for the 28th annual Med City Marathon will begin in Rochester on Saturday, May 18 at 2 P.M. with the Med City Expo at the Mayo Civic Center. Then, later that day, a kid’s race will be followed by the Altra Federal Credit Union 5K.

Then, on Sunday, the race weekend continues with the full marathon; registration for which begins at 5:30 A.M. with the race kicking off at 7.

After the race, the Finish Line Festival will kick off starting around 9 A.M. It will feature live music, refreshments and free beer for people 21 and older. The fun will conclude at 1 P.M.