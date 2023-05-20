Mayo Clinic Falcon Class of 2023

(ABC 6 News) – Decades of recovery efforts continue to pay off for the fastest bird in the animal kingdom.

The Peregrine falcon was on the verge of extinction in the United States. In the late 1940s through 60s Peregrines and many raptors, saw their numbers drop dramatically due to DDT poisoning.

This led to their eggs developing softer shells, that would break when their partner sat on them. In Minnesota, a breeding population of almost 40 pairs of birds was extirpated due to DDT poisoning.

In 1972 DDT was banned, and the long road to recovery began for all of our nation’s raptor populations.

Fast forward 15 years to 1987; the Mayo Clinic partnered with the Midwest Peregrine Society to put a hack box on the rook of the Mayo Building to assist with the release of 32 young Peregrine Falcons.

Decades later, the Peregrine Falcon is back in the North Star State and its habitat continues to expand across the country.

This year the Mayo Clinic Peregrine Falcon Program welcomes four new chicks to its family.

Even though they were born just three weeks ago,