Mayo Clinic Austin nurses given 90-day layoff warning; clinic leadership silent

(ABC 6 News) – Reportedly, a dozen Mayo Clinic nurses in Austin have received notice that they will be laid off on October 8 unless they find a new job within the healthcare company.

According to two Austin employees, Mayo Clinic leadership called or spoke with them about “institutionally directed changes” leading to layoffs Thursday, July 10.

They received confirmation emails July 11, which state that their last day as Austin nurses is October 8.

ABC 6 News reached out to Mayo Clinic communications workers at noon regarding the extent and reason for the layoffs, and has not received any reply.

Contributed by a Mayo Clinic staffer in Austin, Minnesota

One of the employees said by talking amongst themselves, the nurses have confirmed at least 12 layoffs.

“Mayo Clinic claims to have a core value of compassion, but has left 12 of their workers laid off,” that staffer wrote in a statement to ABC 6 News. “Many of us have children, bills, school, and other life expenses. There’s no empathy connected to these workers.”

“It was a very unfair decision,” the nurse continued. “Our time and years we put into this job did not pay off.”

A second employee told ABC 6 News they had been told an “HR algorithm” selected the candidates to be laid off.

ABC 6 News is working to confirm the number of nurses laid off, as well as the way employees were selected. Mayo Clinic has not responded to questions.