Mason City students to plant trees

ABC 6 NEWS — Today, students at Mason City Community School will plant about 80 trees in the southeast corner of the city.

The planting, which will be done with trees provided by the Alliant Energy One Million Trees Initiative, is set to start at 8:45 A.M. at the intersection of South Pennsylvania Avenue and 12th Street SE. Trees will be planted going south and east of that location, ending at the 1300 block of South Massachusetts Avenue.

If possible, school staff are asking motorists to avoid this section of the town between 8 A.M. and Noon on Wednesday, May 1.