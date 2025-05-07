Mason City Police hold ribbon-cutting for revamped HQ

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – Mason City Police Department held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday for their newly renovated headquarters at 78 S Georgia Ave.

The building was opened in 1978.

According to a press release from the city, since that time, the building has undergone significant maintenance projects for sewer lining and HVAC.

“This project was focused on updating plumbing systems and making the space we have available in our current building footprint functional for modern policing operations,” said Chief Jeff Brinkley.

The $1.8 million project included the following improvements:

Removal of unused jail cells and installation of main floor evidence day lockers, processing area, and purpose-built storage.

Removal of sally port door and relocation of main floor storage for emergency equipment and training items.

Removal and replacement of galvanized plumbing and sewage lift station.

Removal of existing locker room and bathroom facilities for replacement with purpose-built lockers and new bathroom facilities.

Relocation of long-term evidence storage with purpose-built storage shelving.

Addition of gym space for strength and cardio training to provide for staff wellness.

Complete remodel of public bathrooms on MCPD’s first floor.

Significant funding for the remodeling project came from Local Option Sales and Service Taxes (LOSST) and totaled approximately $1.8 million.

Brinkley said that much of the improvements were done with officer safety and wellness in mind.

“The job that police officers do in our country and our communities every day is a tough one,” Brinkley said. “On many days, they wade into some of the most challenging situations in our communities. Substance use disorders, behavioral health, violence and family discord. No one ever calls us when they’re having a great day just to check in and wish us well.”