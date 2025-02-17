Mason City honors Dr. King, asks community to support restoring historic church

Mason City Honors MLK Jr.

(ABC 6 News-) Mason City native Dr. Miriam Brown Tyson was an honoree at this year’s ‘Celebration of the life of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Black History Month’ at the First Congressional Church of Christ (UCC) in Mason City.

Tyson and her family settled in Mason City after immigrating from Jamacia when she was just 13.

“As a young foreigner,” Tyson said, “I experienced culture shock, weather shock, and everything shock.”

As the only black female student enrolled at Monroe Junior High, she heard the message of Dr. King and saw “a beacon of hope.”

“I got a lot of opportunities here in Mason City,” she said. “But I believe if it wasn’t for his work and his message, I wouldn’t have gotten those opportunities.”

Tyson attended Mason City’s only black congregation, St. John Baptist Church.

The offering at this year’s event benefited the ongoing restoration of the building, which was acquired by the City in December; the historic preservation commission says plans are underway to revitalize the space for a multi-faith and cultural center and community space.

“We want to honor the whole history of the neighborhood that was connected to this church building,” said Rev. LeAnne Clausen deMontes, “…and we want to continue celebrating the history of the black community in Mason City and North Iowa.”