Mason City Highway 122 lane closures

(ABC 6 News) – The two center lane of Highway 122 through Mason City are now closed for construction. According to the City of Mason City, these closures extend for Maple Drive to east of Indian Avene.

Officials expect the lanes to re-open again on Wednesday, May 7, weather permitting.

Drivers are encored to take alternate routes until the repair work is completed. However, if you are driving near the work zones, please proceed with caution and be observant of crews working on site.