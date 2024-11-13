Mason City fire crews quickly extinguish apartment fire

(ABC 6 News) – Crews were able to limit an apartment fire to a single complex in Southeast Mason City on Tuesday afternoon. According to the Mason City Fire Department, crews were called to 2711 4th St. SE at 1:56 p.m. Upon their arrival, they were able to quickly extinguish the flames.

The tenant was not home during the fire and there were no injuries.

Residents of the apartment complex were removed for the night, as the building’s power was shut off. Both family members and the Mason City Salvation Army assisted with those who were displaced. The Mason City Police Department, Cerro Gordo Emergency Management and Alliant Energy assisted at the scene.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.



