Mason City facing multiple felony charges for allegedly discharging gun during arrest

(ABC 6 News) – A Mason City man faces two felony charges following an alleged drunken disturbance where he brandished a gun at a bar.

23-year-old Tirrell Harlan Hopkins has been charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, a class D felony; carrying a dangerous weapon while intoxicated, a serious misdemeanor; interference with official acts while armed with a firearm, a class D felony; public intoxication, a simple misdemeanor; reckless Use of a firearm, a serious misdemeanor and possession of a firearm by domestic abuse Offender – a class D felony.

According to the Mason City Police Department, law enforcement officials were called to Lorados on South Federal Street on a report of an armed male involved in a disturbance at the bar. When officers arrived, the armed male fled on foot from the rear patio.

A Mason City Police Officer allegedly followed the suspect and ordered him to stop and get his hands out of his pockets. When the officer caught the suspect and attempted to take him into custody, the firearm that the suspect was carrying discharged a round near the feet of the suspect and the officer. Neither the suspect nor the officer were injured.

Hopkins is currently in custody at the Cerro Gordo County jail.

The incident remains under investigation by the Mason City Police Department.