Mason City Chamber to host fifth annual chamber cup

ABC 6 NEWS — The Mason City Chamber of Commerce will put on their fifth annual Chamber Cup this year on Thursday, September 19.

According to a press release from the Chamber, the Chamber Cup is a chance for businesses to field teams to compete in a number of challenges, including an egg and spoon relay, musical chairs and office chair racing.

Chamber members may register a team of four from their business by contacting the Mason City Chamber of Commerce.

The event will take place in downtown Mason City, beginning at 1 P.M.