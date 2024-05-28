Mason City Aquatic Center to reopen

A comprehensive look at local, multi-state and national news events provided by the ABC 6 News Team including updates on sports and weather conditions and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – An iconic American pastime is returning to Mason City, IA after closing due to a decline in available lifeguards.

Cities and towns across America are facing a lifeguard shortage, due to the dismissal of Red Cross instructors, whom oversee the lifeguarding certifications.

The effects of that shortage are being felt close to home.

“Anyone that says they have enough lifeguards I’m gonna tell you they’re a liar, cause I guarantee if anyone walks through with a certification they’ll be getting hired,” expressed Brian Pauly, Superintendent for the Mason City Recreation & Golf Department.

He goes on to say, “At any pool here in North Iowa, or Southern Minnesota because anyone can use 3 or 4 more lifeguards, if not a lot more.”

The reopening of the Mason City Aquatic Center is scheduled for Tuesday May 28th, with public swim starting at 12pm.

There isn’t much time left in the season to fill nearly the amount of open lifeguarding positions anywhere, so what are families left to do?

Well in Mason City, Iowa some of the local colleges and high schools have included lifeguarding courses into their physical education curriculum.

Are my children in good hands?

Would they be safe god-forbid there be an emergency?

These are valid concerns of parents who just want to keep their kids breathing, and the first thing we asked the Mason City Aquatic Center, who says safety is at the front of everyone’s mind.

“We could see the hottest days in June or we could see them in August, and once that hits everyone wants to be there and again, it’s great to know that people have a safe and fun environment to cool off and enjoy,” said Pauly.

The pool’s May 28th opening couldn’t come at a better time, with days getting longer and hotter…