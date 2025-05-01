Managing Caregiver Stress

Whether you are caring for a loved one, a family friend, a child, or an adult, caregiving for anybody leads to stress at times. The most important thing is to recognize when stress is becoming too much; signs may include feeling tired all of the time, becoming more irritable, or constantly thinking about tasks, uncompleted activities.

If you find yourself feeling more stressed, try asking for help; we all need it, and it takes a village to care for others. Set realistic self-care goals – maybe you don’t have time to take a 30-minute bath every night, but can you commit to 10 minutes of reading? Start small and work your way up, and focus on what is within your control.

For more information on ways to increase stress management, visit HERE.