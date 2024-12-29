Man rescued from ice at Foster Arendt’s Pond

ABC 6 NEWS — The Rochester Fire Department is warning the community about thing ice, following a rescue of a man who had fallen through the ice at Foster Arendt’s today.

According to a press release from RFD, at about 3 p.m. the fire department received a call about a man who had fallen through the ice at Foster Arendt’s. The release says that two bystanders were able to rescue the man and provide help before crews arrived on scene. There were no injuries in this incident.

In light of this incident, RFD is warning the community about the dangers of thin ice right now, saying, “with warming temps and recent rainfall, ice conditions have quickly changed, and ice may not be safe to venture on.”

The Minnesota DNR recommends there be at least four inches of ice for walking or skating on, five to seven inches of ice for snowmobiling, nine to 12 inches for a car, 13 to 17 inches for a truck and over 20 inches for a heavy-duty trailer.