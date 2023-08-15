Man police say was wearing body armor, carrying gun in Austin charged

(ABC 6 News) – An Austin man is facing half a dozen charges after police say he was arrested with a gun and wearing body armor.

Among the charges for Jose Alvarez-Bentzin, Jr. are three felony counts of assault with a dangerous weapon and a number of of other gun charges.

Police responded to a home near the Packer Arena Friday morning after getting multiple calls that a man was threatening people there with a gun.

“Credit to staff. Upon dispatch, within two minutes, they were out, they made contact, and they were able to apprehend him thankfully with no one injured,” Austin Police Chief David MiKichan said.

Bentzin is in jail with charges pending. Police are looking into whether the gun was stolen.