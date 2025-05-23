Man faces charges for alleged knife assault at The Landing

(ABC 6 News) – A man has been taken into custody for allegedly assaulting another man with a knife at The Landing.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers were called in on May 22 at around 5:15 p.m. The suspect, 29-year-old Refugio Muniz allegedly threatened Landing staff members with the knife, as well as assaulting his victim.

Muniz was taken into custody by the Rochester Police Department.

He is currently awaiting arraignment on felony charges of Second-Degree Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Threats of Violence – Reckless Disregard Risk, Fifth Degree Assault with two or more previous Convictions in the last three years and misdemeanor Disorderly Conduct Brawling/Fighting.

In April, Ricardo Elizondo Jr., 52, was charged with two counts of 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon following an alleged stabbing in The Landing parking lot.