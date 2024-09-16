Man arrested after car vs train collision

ABC 6 NEWS — No injuries are being reported following a collision between a car and a train early Sunday morning in Lake Crystal.

According to the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Department, at about 2:30 a.m., the Lake Crystal Fire Department responded to a call of a train hitting a car off of Highway 60.

Sherriff department deputies claim that Richmond Clark, 53, was making a u-turn over the tracks when his car got stuck. He exited to vehicle before the collision occured.

The sheriff’s department has charged Clark with first degree DWI test refusal, first degree DWI and violation of driver’s license restrictions for operating his vehicle without the ignition interlock. They say his car is likely a total loss.