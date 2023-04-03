Mall of America needs help naming newest K9 puppy

(ABC 6 News) – The Mall of America® is growing its K9 Unit, and they are looking for help naming its newest four-legged friend.

The new security team member made his way to Mall of America all the way from Kentucky just last week. The eight-week-old male Dutch Shepherd and Belgian Malinois mix will spend the next year training before hitting the Mall floors with his other hard-working colleagues.

Mall officials are asking the public to submit a family-friendly, single name that is no more than two syllables. Name ideas can be submitted by filling out the form which can be found on the Mall of America Facebook and Instagram accounts. Name ideas will need to be submitted by the evening of Wednesday, April 5.

Once they have gathered all the name suggestions, the mall will post the top five names on its Mall of America social channels at the end of the week for fans to vote on.

The winner will get official bragging rights of naming an MOA K9.

To submit a name for the newest K9, visit HERE.