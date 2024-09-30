Lynx Drop Opening Game Against the Sun

(ABC 6 News) — After taking home a number of awards with Napheesa Collier and Alanna Smith earning all defense honors. Cheryl Reeve earning Coach and Executive of the year as well, may have had slowed the Lynx to start. Stumbling out of the gates with shots not falling for Minnesota, the Sun started to shine to finish the opening frame on a 9-2 run.

Minnesota found some life before half some with a run of their own. Stopping Connecticut on 6 straight possessions, to tie the game. The shooting from Minnesota also found a grove with back to back threes from Mcbride and Carleton to take the lead. A short lived lead before the Sun closed out the half with a 42-38 halftime lead.

The third quarter both teams were feeling each other out like boxers. Trading big shots and scoring runs, Bridget Carleton knocking down a few threes she finished the night with 17 points. A huge three pointer from Courtney Williams to end the third with a five point lead.

Marina Mabrey ended up being a difference maker for the Sun. Dropping 20 points and a handful of threes. Down to the wire and the Minnesota defense could not get a stop when they needed to. Alyssa Thomas coming up big down the stretch the Sun take game one 73-70