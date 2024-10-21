Lynx Fall Short in Overtime Of WNBA Finals

(ABC 6 News) — Two of the largest comebacks in WNBA Playoff history all leading up to a decisive game five. Lynx versus Liberty one last time for the WNBA championship. The Liberty trying to avenge last years finals loss, while the Lynx try to make history with a Fifth championship.

Minnesota started hot with a 8-2 run, but New York quickly cut the deficit. The Liberty had things locked down in the paint. Getting buckets easy and often from the post. Some scrappy defense and good shooting had the Lynx still up by nine to end the opening quarter

The good shooting from Minnesota continued into quarter number with Collier and Mcbride leading the way 23 points combined from them in the first half. Alongside great defense forcing a number of Liberty turnovers, holding Sabrina Ionescu scoreless through the first half. Strong defensively as the have been all season, Minnesota took a 7 point lead into halftime.

Second half started with the Liberty bringing the heat, they go on a run to start the quarter but cant get the lead below three. Both teams hit a standstill for the middle of the third quarter, nothing but strong defense and turnovers to show for it. Liberty would finish the quarter with a strong push outscoring the Lynx 20-10 and end up taking the lead into the final frame.

It all came down to the final quarter, teams going blow for blow. Trading the lead back in fourth until the final minutes. Sabrina Ionescu hit a huge three to put New York in front before Napheesa Collier answered for the Lynx. Continuing the back and fourth into the final seconds of the game. Another game coming down to the wire as the have all series. Breanna Stewart drawing a foul with 5 seconds left in the game, this time knocking down both free throws to send the game to overtime.

The first WNBA finals to have multiple overtime games. The Liberty put their foot on the gas to begin overtime. A three pointer in the opening seconds for Leonie Fiebich and later on a steal from Sabally forced a timeout from Cheryl Reeve. The Liberty did not look back and go on to win their first WNBA title in franchise history.