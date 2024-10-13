Lynx drop game two of WNBA finals

ABC 6 NEWS — It was another come from behind game for the Minnesota Lynx in game two of the WNBA finals, but unlike game one, the team wasn’t able to overcome the odds.

Minnesota fell behind early, going down as much as 13 points in the first half. By halftime, the New York Liberty held a 10-point lead.

But the Lynx’s defense came alive in the second half, holding New York to just five made shots for a total of 12 points. Minnesota’s own offense was able to narrow the lead to four in the third quarter, but a late run from the Liberty sent the two teams into the final quarter with a New York lead of eight.

Minnesota would keep that defense moving in the fourth quarter, cutting the Liberty’s lead again to four behind a 7-0 run. But fouls and turnovers would cost the Lynx in the late game..

The Lynx would cut the lead to just two, but two straight costly turnovers would prevent them from taking the lead.

In the end, New York would be able to come away with the win over the Lynx, by a score of 66-80.

New York’s Sabrina Ionescu and Breanna Stewart combined for 35 of the Liberty’s 80 points, while for Minnesota, Alanna Smith, Napheesa Collier and Courtney Williams did the brunt of the scoring, combining for 45 of Minnesota’s 66 points.

The Lynx and the Liberty will take to the court for game three at Target Center on Wednesday, with tip-off set for 7 p.m.