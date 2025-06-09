Lyle-Pacelli, Lourde seniors named Mr. Baseball finalists

(ABC 6 News) – Two southeastern Minnesota High School Seniors have been named finalist for the the 2025 Mr. Baseball awards.

Rochester Lourdes High School senior Nick Bowron splits his time between catcher and first base and has committed Creighton University. According to MaxPreps, Bowron batted .470 over 23 games, racking up 31 hits, 28 RBIs, with 12 home runs on the season.

While Lyle-Pacelli High School senior Hunter VaDeer is both a right-handed pitcher and outfielder who also is planning on attending Creighton University. VaDeer was named the 2024-25 Gatorade Minnesota Baseball Player of the Year. His season included 83 strikeouts, a .190 ERA over 37.2 innings. He also batted .418.

“Hunter VaDeer is a true five-tool player with a live fastball and two outstanding secondary pitches he can throw in any count. He’s provided our program with invaluable leadership on and off the field through his hard work, dedication to the game and commitment to his community,” said Lyle-Pacelli Head Coach Brock Meyer on his Gatorade Player of the Year award.

The remaining 2025 Mr. Baseball finalists are:

Jack Butterworth , RHP, Minnetonka High School (committed to Arizona State University)

, RHP, Minnetonka High School (committed to Arizona State University) Blake Eckerle , C/INF, White Bear Lake Area High School (committed to the University of Utah)

, C/INF, White Bear Lake Area High School (committed to the University of Utah) Noah Filer , RHP, Wayzata High School (committed to Purdue University)

, RHP, Wayzata High School (committed to Purdue University) Will Haas , LHP, Rockford High School (committed to the University of Tennessee)

, LHP, Rockford High School (committed to the University of Tennessee) Sam Haugen , OF/RHP, Esko High School (committed to Minnesota State University, Mankato)

, OF/RHP, Esko High School (committed to Minnesota State University, Mankato) Owen Marsolek, LHP, Duluth Marshall High School (committed to Western Kentucky University)

The 2025 Ms. Softball finalists are:

Maddy Freking , SS, Anoka High School (committed to the University of St. Thomas)

, SS, Anoka High School (committed to the University of St. Thomas) Jorey Fry , RHP/OF, Rosemount High School (committed to Minnesota State University, Mankato)

, RHP/OF, Rosemount High School (committed to Minnesota State University, Mankato) Kendall Kotzmacher , C/INF, White Bear Lake Area High School (committed to Western Michigan University)

, C/INF, White Bear Lake Area High School (committed to Western Michigan University) Avery Lerfald , 1B/OF, Tri-City United High School (committed to Luther College)

, 1B/OF, Tri-City United High School (committed to Luther College) Carter Raymond , RHP, Randolph High School (committed to the University of Minnesota)

, RHP, Randolph High School (committed to the University of Minnesota) Caitlyn Rosha , SS, St. Anthony Village High School (committed to St. Cloud State University)

, SS, St. Anthony Village High School (committed to St. Cloud State University) Kylinn Stangl , RHP/3B, Mankato East High School (committed to the University of Minnesota)

, RHP/3B, Mankato East High School (committed to the University of Minnesota) Mya Tautges, RHP/SS, Brainerd High School (committed to the University of St. Thomas)

Finalists for the awards, which represent the finest senior players in the state, were selected by a panel of high school and college coaches. Athletic and character attributes, as well as season accomplishments, were considered and chosen by the Minnesota Twins Community Fund and the Minnesota All Sports Alliance.



Award winners will be announced on Sunday, June 15 during a ceremony at Target Field. The winners will also be honored by the Twins with the opportunity to throw out a ceremonial first pitch before a future 2025 home game.