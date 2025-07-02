Local lawmakers divided on impact of “big, beautiful bill”

Opinions are split in Rochester on the potential impacts of President Trump's "One Big, Beautiful Bill".

(ABC 6 News) – Opinions are split in Rochester about how President Donald Trump’s “one big, beautiful bill” will impact people and the economy.

Just hours after the bill was passed through the U.S. Senate, a “Stop the Billionaire Giveaway” bus making a nationwide tour opposing the bill made a stop at Cascade Lake Park in Rochester.

The bus run by Fair Share America and Unrig our Economy is covered with signatures from all of its stops, with people from the Med City joining the list.

Speakers at the event, including DFL Minnesota State Representative Kim Hicks, expressed frustrations about the bill giving tax cuts to the wealthiest Americans while also making cuts to several programs many people rely on.

“It transfers billions of dollars from your property taxes, and your healthcare, and your Medicare, and your social security, and your SNAP, and transfers it into the bank accounts of Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos.” Hicks said.

Other Minnesota lawmakers disagree. Republican State Representative Duane Quam says the bill will provide an economic boost to everyone.

“Adding, I believe it still has the no tax on tips, not taxing social security, those are two areas that I think will help the economy. So, there will actually be an increase in economic activity.” Quam said.

At the bus tour, Hicks also voiced disapproval of the bill’s new work requirements for Medicaid recipients.

“It doesn’t decrease the deficit. It doesn’t make people who can work, work. They already are. What it does is kick people off the program who are eligible.” Hicks said.

Quam argues the bill’s Medicaid work requirements are a good thing, bringing the program in line with where it was before a surge in demand that happened during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Before we hit the COVID and all the repercussions there, it’s getting back towards what that was before. So, it’s still providing for the people that need it, it’s just going back to a system that says, if you’re able to work, then you pursue a job.” Quam said.