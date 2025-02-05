LIVE: Update on downtown Rochester development press conference

(ABC 6 News) – The City of Rochester, Destination Medical Center, Mayo Clinic and Rochester Downtown Alliance are discussing their plans for the Med City’s downtown development in 2025.

All three entities are planning for this year to be a year of milestones within Rochester and are preparing to take on a large-scale investment they say is unlike anywhere else in the state of Minnesota today.

