Literacy in the 21st Century

(ABC 6 News) – Has the recent wave of technology changed the way our students learn to read?

Imagine how teachers must feel experiencing something so familiar, as if it were for the very first time. That’s exactly what they experience every day on the job, as they’re able to see the world through their students’ fresh eyes.

“When a student picks up a book and realizes, ‘I can read this?’ There are lots of those moments that just fill my heart,” expressed Jillian Albee, First Grade Teacher at Elton Hills Elementary School.

It’s the goal of Rochester Public Schools to provide culturally responsive literacy content, to all students; specifically through phonics instruction, which like all things has evolved over time.

“The adage was, ‘don’t smile until Christmas,’ and you had to be very stern; and you had to make sure you had these really strict routines,” said Heather Willman, Director of Secondary Academics for Rochester Public Schools.

When we look at current teaching methods, an important question to ask is, what are the texts that resonate with students? Not only so kids can see themselves in it, but learn about each other as well.

“Even though kids today may be really interested in technology, I think our teachers show them we don’t really need technology to really get excited about stories around us,” claimed Heather Klavetter, Director of Elementary Academics for Rochester Public Schools.

In 2023 the Minnesota legislature passed the ‘READ’ Act, which had the goal of every Minn. child reading at or above grade level, starting from kindergarten.

And in April of 2024, the previously established elementary literacy team by RPS, identified several curricula aimed at supporting students through structured literacy.

“A lot of the work is around making sure the students feel comfortable being vulnerable and showing where they need help,” said Willman.

And we can’t count out the older students either…

“Connecting with the student and making them feel safe and that they’re in a trusting environment first because if you struggle with reading and you’re an older student, sometimes you don’t want people to know that.”

It’s through the stories they’re told, that our kids get to experience the feeling when you’re favourite book; word or phrase, comes to life.

“I can’t think of a more rewarding career than teaching, it’s so fun to be invested in these kids’ lives; they show up everyday, I show up everyday and we just have a great time,” shared Albee.

In speaking with Mrs. Albee, one could feel the love she has for both her students and what she does.