Lightning strike damages Roman monument

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — In Europe, a giant ancient Roman arch next to the Colosseum was damaged after a violent storm hit Rome.

The Arch of Constantine was built in the 4th century AD and is a major tourist hotspot.

According to witnesses, a lightning strike actually hit the arch sending a large block of stone falling to the ground. Thankfully, no one was hurt, and now all that is left is to clean up the rubble left around the monument.