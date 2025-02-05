Light snow, wintry mix possible Wednesday

A storm system will slide through the Weather First area on Wednesday bringing the chance of light snow and a wintry mix.

The day will start quiet with clouds overhead. The system will approach around lunchtime with light snow possible during the afternoon. The snow may mix with freezing rain and sleet at times late in the afternoon and through the evening hours before ending by late evening or early overnight.

Snow accumulations should stay under 0.5″. A light glaze of ice is also possible in some areas which may lead to some slippery spots especially on any untreated surfaces.

Temperatures are expected to climb above average for early February with highs ranging from the middle 20s to 30°. It’ll be a bit breezy at times with a southeast wind gusting up to 20 mph.