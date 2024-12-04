Light snow, very windy Wednesday with falling temperatures

Wednesday will be quite an active day of weather with light snow, very gusty winds and falling temperatures.

A storm system will pass through the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes region sending a cold front through the area during the morning hours. It’ll be accompanied by some precipitation and much colder air. Temperatures will be hovering around or in the lower 30s so there’s a possibility of a wintry mix (snow/freezing rain) during the early-to-mid- morning hours before becoming all snow as cold air punches in.

Light snow will be possible on-and-off through much of the day with minor accumulations of a dusting to around 0.5″ which could make for some slippery spots on roads.

It be a windy day with gusts up to 50 mph at times which may lead to some lower visibility under any snow showers especially in open and rural areas. A **WIND ADVISORY** is in effect from late morning until midnight for the entire Weather First area.

Temperatures will sharply fall through the day with upper teens likely by late afternoon before bottoming out in the single digits by Thursday morning with wind chills falling into the teens below-zero!