Light snow, flurries possible Wednesday

A clipper system will dive southeast into the region on Wednesday afternoon leading to the chance of light snow or flurries.

Clouds will be on the increase through the morning hours as moisture arrives ahead of a clipper system that will track southeast from the Dakota’s into west-central Minnesota eventually making its way into southern Minnesota and north Iowa by mid-to-late afternoon and early evening.

The system doesn’t have a lot of moisture to work with, but it’ll have just enough dynamics to produce some light snow or flurries. Any location that does see snow expect accumulations to be very light with around a dusting at most.

Temperatures will be chilly and below-average with highs expecting to be in the lower-to-middle 30s.

Colder air will start to nudge in on Wednesday night with temperatures dropping to near 20° by Thanksgiving Day morning.