LeRoy community searches for dog missing after fire

(ABC 6 News) – A German Shepherd is missing in the LeRoy area, following a fatal house fire.

Josie, one of the German Shepherds housed at Anderson Farm, ran from 111th Avenue after a fire that killed Farm co-owner Donald Anderson and several dogs.

RELATED: Fillmore County Sheriff confirms identity of man who died in LeRoy fire – ABC 6 News – kaaltv.com

Anderson Farm co-owner Elham Alayyoub contacted ABC 6 News from the hospital to request the community’s help in locating the longhaired German Shepherd.

The Retrievers, a volunteer group that searches for lost dogs, joined the search in early June.

RELATED: The Retrievers: Minnesota’s very own lost dog squad – ABC 6 News – kaaltv.com

From The Retrievers on Facebook

“Josie is a stunning, long coat German Shepherd missing in the Ostrander / LeRoy, MN area,” the retriever post reads. “Josie is shy, so please do not engage, chase, attempt to catch, approach, whistle or yell out to her. She will run – we do not want her to leave the area. Please check your camera systems and quietly check any outbuildings, window wells, under decks and culverts that may be on your properties. If you happen to see Josie, please do not engage and report sightings right away.”

If anyone sees Josie, they should immediately call 507-351-5305 to let the Retrievers know her location, without taking actions that could scare her away.

