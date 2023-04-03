Lazzaro to be sentenced in August for sex trafficking minors

(KSTP) – The former political strategist who was found guilty last week of sex trafficking minors will be sentenced in August.

A federal jury took just two hours to determine Anton “Tony” Lazzaro was guilty of one count of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of a minor and five counts of sex trafficking of a minor on Friday after a two-week long trial.

Lazzaro plans to appeal the conviction, a spokesperson told Hubbard affiliate 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS on Friday.

The jury was back in court Monday morning to decide which of Lazzaro’s possessions that investigators seized will now be forfeited to the government.

Additionally, Lazzaro’s sentencing date was set for Aug. 9 and Gisela Castro Medina, who pleaded guilty to her role in the scheme and testified against Lazzaro, had her sentencing date moved up to Aug. 4.

This story first appeared on KSTP-TV.